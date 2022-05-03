HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Public Library will host a free comic book day on Saturday, May 7.

You may be able to choose one of the following depending on what is available at the library:

Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra, Avengers/X-Men #1, Pokemon Journeys/Pokemon Adventures, Spider-man Venom #1, Stranger Things, Resident Alien, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Show your library card the following libraries May 7 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and you can get a free comic book and bookmark while supplies last.

Oahu: Aiea, Aina Haina, Hawaii Kai, Hawaii State Library, Kailua, Kalihi-Palama, Kapolei, Liliha, Manoa, Mililani, Nanakuli, Salt Lake-Moanalua, Wahiawa, Waimanalo, and Waipahu

Hawaii Island: Hilo and Kailua-Kona

Kauai: Hanapepe and Princeville

Maui: Kihei, Lahaina, and Makawao

You can take a picture with some costumed characters as some libraries will have the Pacific Outpost of the 501st Imperial Legion, Rebel Legion Hawaii, and Costumers Guild of Hawaii.

Free Comic Book Day is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai’i.

For more information, visit the library’s website.