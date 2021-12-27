Hawai’i Public Libraries host annual “Virtual Winter Reading Challenge”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Virtual Winter Reading Challenge, hosted by the Hawai’i State Public Library System (HSPLS) begins Monday, Dec. 27 to Jan. 31.

The theme for this year’s challenge is “Read for a Better World.” According to HSPLS, it is a time to read books that explore diversity, empathy and action through literature.

Lerner Publishing is one of this year’s sponsors, offering unlimited access to more e-books online.

“The Winter Reading Challenge is the perfect opportunity to read books that expand our minds and our hearts,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We encourage everyone to join us for this year’s Winter Reading Challenge.”

For more information go to, www.librarieshawaii.org.

