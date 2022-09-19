HONOLULU (KHON2) — Banned Books Week kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 18, and ends on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s an annual celebration — and reminder — of the importance of the freedom to read. Though the Hawaii State Public Library System does not maintain a list of banned books in Hawaii, many of the library branches across the state have small exhibits of books that have been banned at different points in history.

They encourage everyone to explore the world of ideas and read a banned book.

Last year, the American Library Association tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials. Of the 1,597 books that were targeted, here’s the list of the most challenged, along with the reasons cited for censoring the books.

Banned, challenged and restricted for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to have sexually explicit images.

Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.

Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, profanity and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.

Banned, challenged and restricted for depictions of abuse and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.

Banned and challenged for profanity, violence and because it was thought to promote an anti-police message and indoctrination of a social agenda.

Banned and challenged for profanity, sexual references and use of a derogatory term.

Banned and challenged because it was considered sexually explicit and degrading to women.

Banned and challenged because it depicts child sexual abuse and was considered sexually explicit.

Banned, challenged, relocated and restricted for providing sexual education and LGBTQIA+ content.

Banned and challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.

To learn more about Banned Books Week, click here.