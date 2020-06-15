Hawaii protesters call for Breonna Taylor’s justice, police reform

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protesters gathered for the Women’s March to remember Breonna Taylor and call for police reform on June 14.

They marched from Ala Moana to the Hawaii State Capitol.

Taylor is the Kentucky woman who shot dead in her home as police there were serving a no-knock warrant in connection to a drug case. The woman’s family says drugs were never found and the suspect that police were looking for, was already in custody.

The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

