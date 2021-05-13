Hawaii property owners must meet deadline for final monthly payment option to avoid penalties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Budget and Fiscal Services (BFS) is reminding property owners that the final monthly payment option for the 2020 to 2021 tax year is due on May 21.

Taxpayers had the option to pay the full amount due in four equal monthly payments.

“It is very important to make your final coupon payment by the due date of May 21, 2021, to avoid penalty and interest charges,” said Director Andy Kawano, Department of Budget and Fiscal Services. “Late payment will result in the taxpayer effectively foregoing the option to pay in four monthly payments, resulting in past due penalties and interest on the entire second installment that was due on February 22, 2021.”

Payment can be made by:

Electronic Payment: Pay with a MasterCard/VISA or Discover credit card, MasterCard/VISA pinless debit card, or directly from your bank account using eCheck. Pay online here. Payments made by credit cards are also accepted by telephone at (877) 309-9117. A convenience fee is applied and will be included at payment confirmation.

Pay with a MasterCard/VISA or Discover credit card, MasterCard/VISA pinless debit card, or directly from your bank account using eCheck. Payments made by credit cards are also accepted by telephone at (877) 309-9117. A convenience fee is applied and will be included at payment confirmation. Mail: Payment must have a post office cancellation mark on or before the due date.

Payment must have a post office cancellation mark on or before the due date. Curbside Drop Box: Located outside of Honolulu Hale (Black/Gray Box)

Property owners who paid their real property taxes directly but have not received a bill should check their status immediately by clicking here. They may also call the Real Property Tax Collection Section, Division of Treasury a (808) 768-3980 between 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Non-receipt of tax bills will not exempt property owners from meeting the real property tax payment deadline and will not excuse them from being assessed a late penalty of up to 10% plus interest of 12% a year. A fee of $25 will also be charged for dishonored payments.

The minimum tax for the fiscal year is $300.00.