Hawaii program offering free in-person help to locals enrolling in Medicare

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents who need help enrolling in Medicare, which is accepting applicants through Dec. 7, may receive in-person counseling on Oahu.

Medicare helps pay for healthcare services for those eligible, including kupuna 65 years and older, people with disabilities, end-stage renal disease, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. The federal healthcare insurance program can be challenging to navigate, but one local company is providing consultations to help with the process.

The Hawaii State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is offering one-hour counseling appointments on Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 9 and Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin in Nuuanu. To make an appointment, click here or call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at (808) 586-7299.

The local SHIP crew is also providing phone and video counseling options. Those interested should click here or call their hotline; the toll-free number is 1-888-875-9229. The pre-recorded message asks for your name, contact information and a brief message about the days/times you prefer to be called. A Medicare counselor will contact those who have made an appointment within the week.

Hawaii residents who are already Medicare beneficiaries may still consult with SHIP’s counselors to review their current plans and healthcare needs.