Hawaii producer gives “My Neighbor Totoro” a hip-hop makeover

HONOLULU (KHON) — There is an ineffable magic within “My Neighbor Totoro.” The Japanese animated film from the famed Studio Ghibli was released in 1988, and it continues to charm audiences young and old across the globe.

Hawaii music producer Scott Ohtoro, owner of music company Zenbu Records, put a new twist on the timeless classic, releasing “My Neighbor Ohtotoro” today, a largely instrumental hip-hop remix of the original soundtrack from the film that can be downloaded for free on Bandcamp.

“When they released the soundtrack on vinyl, I had the idea to do remixes,” Ohtoro said. “When I saw the movie I kept hearing parts I could turn into hip-hop beats and wondered how I could do it. I knew it would be a mountain to climb and I had to do it all at once so I kept it on my to-do list, but never really got around to starting it until the quarantine. Figured it’ll be a good time to work on it since everyone’s at home and could listen to it.”

The album is a soaring, melodious experience, a sunny and delightfully funky daydream that does more than pay homage to the film. With the help of local vocalists Nick Kurosawa and Kizuna, “My Neighbor Ohtotoro” is its own distinct piece of art, worthy of standing next to its source of inspiration.

“I want to bring joy and smiles to people during this time. Hip-hop has always been about turning a negative into a positive. I just want to lighten the mood,” Ohtoro said.

The album can be downloaded here on Bandcamp. It is a “name your price” purchase, so you can type in $0, or pay any other amount. Currently, Bandcamp is waving artist fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so all revenue will go directly to support the artists.

Ohtoro also produced three albums currently nominated for Na Hoku Hanohano awards: “Lovevol” with Nick Kurosawa for R&B Album of the Year, as well as “Second Language” by Illnomadic and “The Menehune Giant” by Punahele, both of which are up for Hip-hop Album of the Year.