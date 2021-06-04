Hawaii prison restores order after inmate ‘disturbance’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says order was quickly restored after inmates in a housing module at Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) “started a disturbance” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

Officials say order was restored to the module by 9 p.m. and there were no preliminary reports of any injuries.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

DPS officials say the emergency response security team at HCCC received approval to use non-lethal methods to gain compliance from the inmates. Officials confirmed to KHON2 that State Sheriffs and Hawaii Island police remained at HCCC as of 9:20 p.m. Friday.

Authorities reported that inmates broke glass windows and started a small fire before they were brought under control. The fire was extinguished quickly, according to the DPS.

The cause of the disturbance is under investigation and DPS officials say inmates who are found culpable will be charged criminally and administratively.

On-duty HCCC staff and those who came to assist with the disturbance are being commended for “effectively and professionally bringing order to the module during these trying times,” a DPS official said.