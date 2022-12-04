HONOLULU (KHON2) — In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.

The stage is set for Gov.-Elect Josh Green to take office, the doors at the Blaisdell Arena will open at 9 a.m. This is a different venue than in previous years when the inauguration took place at the State Capitol.

The soon-to-be Governor told KHON2 News last week, he intends to hit the ground running.

Green said, “In the first few days, we will address grants and aid that are out there. We will address the stadium question in, you know, the coming weeks, we want to make sure we get results for our people very quickly.”

For those who want to attend the inauguration in person, parking at the Blaisdell Center will be available as well as street parking for those who show up early and find a spot.

The public will be entering from the mauka entrance of the arena. People are asked not to bring backpacks or large shopping bags as they will not be allowed inside the area.

All bags will be checked at the door. Food, banners and signs also will not be permitted.

As the new governor prepares to step into power, there are some known and persistent issues that residents want to see addressed.

Honolulu resident Valerie Benally said, “The cost of living is very high, and so you have families staying together, like, I don’t know. I see households that have like 15- 20 people staying in one little, tiny apartment because they cannot afford it.”

Pearl City resident Jason Sanchez voiced similar concerns. He said, “That’s the main issue, everything here is so expensive and everything is so hard to afford here.”

The inauguration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Monday. People are encouraged to wear aloha attire for the occasion.