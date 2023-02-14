HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and state agencies are already preparing for the storm forecast to hit the islands this week and weekend.

It comes as parts of the state are recovering from the last round of wet weather, which on Oahu sent boulders crashing down and collapsing a portion of Kamehameha Highway.

The storm is full of heavy rain and could also bring some lightning. If the power goes out, batteries and radio are great; but it’s also essential to navigate roads and stop lights if you have to leave the house.

Transportation officials tell KHON2 they have equipment at airports to deal with lightning.

“if lightning starts occurring in their area the safest place to be is indoors, of course. And, so, we recommend that if it starts to affect the power grid and you lose signal lights be cautious and treat signal lights as a four-way stop,” Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator Talmadge Magno said.

We’ve all seen how devastating rock falls can be in the last couple of weeks. According to the Department of Transportation, four of the top 10 spots vulnerable to rockfall along state highways are on the big island. All are along Highway 19 on the Hamakua coast.

Add rain into the mix, and it could cause some problems.

“The high moisture content might weaken some root systems and soils and cause trees to come down. But, the main concern is the fresh flooding,” Magno said.

That is something you won’t want to drive in; but if you do find yourself out there, Magno said, to take it easy.

“Roads will be slippery. You could have ponding so very important to drive defensively,” Magno said. “Slow down the rate, drive your speed according to the road conditions, you got to slow down way slow.”

It might be best for all of us to finish our errands early.

“Maybe do your preventive errands shopping whatever you need ahead of time like they say. It’s going to be Thursday morning [Feb. 16]. We’re going to be the first to be hit as this kind of travels up the chain of islands,” Magno said.

The City and County of Honolulu tells KHON2 they’ve had meetings with NOAA and the National Weather Service and are ready to activate their emergency operations center if needed.