Hawaii politicians call out the Navy for an explanation on the fuel incident that happened a year ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To ensure the safety of Oahu residents, U.S. Hawai’i Senators Brian Schatz & Mazie Hirono, and U.S. Hawai’i Representatives Ed Case & Kaiali’i Kahele wrote a letter to the Navy on Tuesday, to get their explanation of last year’s fuel leak that happened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

“We are particularly troubled about reports of a fuel leak near Hotel Pier at JBPHH that occurred in March 2020 and allegations that the Navy was not appropriately forthcoming about the source and scale of the fuel leak with state regulators, federal officials, and the public — including our offices,” the delegation said.

“These recent incidents, including the manner in which the Navy has responded to them and its lack of transparency with the public, raise questions about the seriousness with which the Navy takes its responsibility to communicate clearly with the public about matters concerning health and safety. The people of Hawai’i deserve better from the Navy.”

In a letter made out to Navy Secretary Del Toro, the delegation asked “Why the Navy made the decision not to publically acknowledge the Hotel Pier fuel leak and explain what it is doing to prevent future leaks?”

According to the delegation, past secretaries of the Navy were inconsistent with the commitment to be transparent on all matters that could affect Hawai’i’s environmental resources.

“Further, it follows a May 6 fuel leak at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in which the Navy initially told the public that no fuel released into the environment, a statement we learned not to be accurate once the Navy discovered the full extent of the spill,” the delegation said.

