Hawaii political party leaders set differences aside, condemn violence at US Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Republican and Democratic leaders in Hawaii put their political differences aside and condemned the violence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Their main message was unity over divisiveness so the country can move forward and heal.

The leaders of both parties released a joint statement in a show of unity, calling for protestors to stand down and stating that violence and mob rule have no place in this country.

“Even though we have strong differences, this sort of behavior is unacceptable and should not be condoned, should not be supported. I’m glad that we’re able to take that stand together,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawaii.

“There’s more that unites us than divides us. We ask for everyone to be safe and to remember that we’re all Americans first and to make sure that they treat each other with respect,” said Shirlene Ostrov, chairwoman of the Hawaii Republican Party.

Images of the violence inside the hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol drew disbelief among the leaders. Political analyst John Hart is shocked that it could happen in a place that is considered one of the safest in the country.

“It’s just extremely tragic to see many of these people who are supposed law and order advocates that have been moved to violence,” said Hart.

There are now concerns about public safety for the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, an event that is just two weeks away. Local party leaders are calling for a peaceful transition.

“We’ll let that whole process play out and whatever happens in the end we are a country of law and order,” said Ostrov.

“There have been a lot of passions, a lot of divisiveness, and it’s time to come together,” said Dos Santos-Tam.

Hart says, the ceremony will likely be held as scheduled but will have more security precautions.

“This was going to be a pretty virtual inaugural to begin with, it might even be more virtual now. But the whole idea of having to inaugurate the president in secret, you know we’re the country that used to tell everyone else how to run their elections,” said Hart.