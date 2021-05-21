Hawaii police trying to locate stolen loader worth $20,000

FILE – Photo of the stolen “Caterpillar brand Skid Steer loader, Model CAT 226” taken from a property in Puna, Hawaii, May 2021. (Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a yellow and black loader that was stolen from a Puna property in early May 2021.

Police say the construction vehicle, a “Caterpillar brand Skid Steer loader, Model CAT 226,” is estimated to be worth $20,000.

HPD officials say the loader was removed from a property in the Orchidland Subdivision in Puna.

Anyone with information about the stolen loader is asked to call the HPD non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311 or Hawaii Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.