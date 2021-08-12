Hawaii police seeking information on missing kupuna last seen in 2017

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island renewed their request for information on 73-year-old Glynda Evangelista, of Hilo on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Authorities said Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by family since April 2017.

Police reported Evangelista was last seen on Monday, April 24, 2017, on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

Evangelista was reportedly last seen wearing a dark jacket, an orange and yellow floral dress and carrying a blue backpack.

Officials said Evangelista is considered endangered due to a medical condition that requires medication.

Authorities described Evangelista as having a fair complexion with a medium build, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Evangelista’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins or the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252 or via email at Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.

