Hawaii police seek help in locating missing woman

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi island police are once again seeking your help in finding a 72-year-old woman, Glynda Evangelista, who has been reported missing since April 2017.

Evangelista is described as being 5-foot-4, approximately 200 pounds, medium build with short salt-and-pepper hair, hazel colored eyes, wears prescription glasses and has a fair complexion.  She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and orange and yellow colored floral dress, carrying a blue backpack.

She is considered endangered due to a medical condition and was last seen in Hilo at the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue. 

If you have information on Evangelista’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency Dispatch line at 935-3311.

Photo courtesy of the Hawaii Police Department.

