Hawaii police seek help in locating missing man

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old man.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Lester Keala Lorenz was reported missing after his vehicle was located disabled, say police. The Honaunau man was last seen on Mana Road Wednesday, Nov. 18, at approximately 1 p.m.

Lorenz is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, approximately 300 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say he is considered endangered.

If you have information on Lorenz’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 935-3311. You can also contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov.