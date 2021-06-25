Hawaii police searching for missing, ‘at-risk’ woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are searching for 78-year-old Arlene Delovio, who is described by authorities as an “at-risk” person.

Delovio was last seen on Friday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. on Chin Chuk Road wearing a white top and blue jeans shorts.

Authorities describe Delovio as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 118 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Delovio’s whereabouts is asked to call Hawaii police at (808)-935-3311.