Hawaii police locate missing 93-year-old man

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island located 93-year-old Edwin Sorenson in good health on Friday, March 19, around 9 p.m. in Hilo.

Police said, Sorenson was considered an endangered missing person.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Sorenson was seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, blue pants and black slippers near Kukukau Street in Hilo around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Sorenson was operating a gray Ford Ranger truck and might have been heading to North Kohala.

Police asked the public to contact the police non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311 or dial 911 if Sorenson was located.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Suspect drives after with rental car after holding employee at gunpoint

Live venues struggling to survive will be able to apply for federal aid on April 8

CrimeTracker: Honolulu armed robbery; Waikele attempted murder

Oahu girl to make history as Hawaii’s first female Eagle Scout

Bishop Museum lowering entry price for 2021 Science, Sustainability Festival

Wife of man critically injured in 2019 Pinky Tows crash says, "He'll never fully recover"

More Top Stories

Trending Stories