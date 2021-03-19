Hawaii police locate missing 93-year-old man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island located 93-year-old Edwin Sorenson in good health on Friday, March 19, around 9 p.m. in Hilo.

Police said, Sorenson was considered an endangered missing person.

Sorenson was seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, blue pants and black slippers near Kukukau Street in Hilo around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Sorenson was operating a gray Ford Ranger truck and might have been heading to North Kohala.

Police asked the public to contact the police non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311 or dial 911 if Sorenson was located.