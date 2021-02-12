Hawaii police searching for missing 26-year-old

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are asking for the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Joshua Toney who was last seen on Friday, Feb. 1.

Police said, Toney was last seen around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, leaving his parents’ Kailua-Kona residence on a moped. Toney told his parents that he was going hiking in Pololu Valley in North Kohala, according to officials.

Toney’s parents found his moped unattended in the parking area of the Pololu Valley Lookout on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The 26-year-old is described as a Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has curly brownish-blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a denim jacket, no T-shirt and black shorts.

(Hawaii Police Department photo)

Police said, Toney has a tattoo on his forearm of a compass and anchor with the saying “not all those who wander are lost.”

Anyone with information about Toney’s whereabouts is asked to call Kona patrol officer Joshua Stender at (808)-326-4646 or the police non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.