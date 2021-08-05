Hawaii police searching for Hilo man ‘considered armed and dangerous’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Kalvin Menzsa, of Hilo. Authorities said Menzsa “should be considered armed and dangerous,” and is wanted on suspicion of three outstanding traffic warrants.

Police said Menzsa is also wanted for questioning about an unrelated criminal investigation.

Authorities described Menzsa as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows about Menzsa’s whereabouts is advised to not approach him and immediately contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.

The public can also call Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808)-961-2383 or email at Wendall.Carter@hawaiicounty.gov with information about Menzsa.