HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department are looking for two suspects that HPD said shot at officers Thursday morning.

Kona patrol officers attempted to stop a car that was believed to have committed two burglaries in the area, sometime after 4 a.m.

The car did not stop upon initial contact along Māmalahoa Highway at Rabbit Hill Road Street and, instead, continued through Captain Cook.

Police said gunshots were fired at their patrol cars and police believe the shots came from the suspect vehicle. One windshield was shattered and another vehicle was struck. No officers were injured.

HPD terminated their pursuit and the vehicle, described as a 2013 BMW, continued toward the Ka‘ū direction.

A short while later, a Ford Explorer was stolen at gunpoint in the Kealakekua area. The BMW was recovered near the scene.

The Explorer was last seen heading back toward Captain Cook.

Police are searching the area for a male and female suspect, who should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.