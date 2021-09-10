Hawaii police search for suspect accused of firing gun during dispute with neighbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are searching for a Puna man who is wanted for questioning regarding a dispute with a neighbor in the Ainaloa subdivision that prompted several residents in the area to be evacuated on Thursday.

Shawn Lee Galigo, 45, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also wanted for two outstanding warrants, police said.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, officers responded to a report of a neighbor dispute involving gunshots on Maile Way. Galigo and a male neighbor were reportedly arguing in front of Galigo’s residence when he allegedly fired his gun. There were no reported injuries.

Police said Galigo was not home when they arrived and officers recovered a rifle as well as ammunition inside. Residents on Maile Way were evacuated out of an abundance of caution until the area was determined to be safe. Police caution the public to not approach Galigo.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident or has information on the whereabouts of Galigo is asked to call the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2381 or casey.cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300.