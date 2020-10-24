Hawaii police reunite two brothers after years of searching

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — After years of searching, two brothers were reunited with the help of police on the Big Island.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

For several years, Steve Robinson was looking for his older brother, Michael. He was last known to be living on the Big Island, and had done so for many years.

Steve and his father lived in California and kept in touch with Michael until 2015 when phone calls suddenly stopped. Michael’s post office box was also found to be closed and there was no more communication.

Police said that Steve tried to find his brother and even hired a private investigator. Photos were passed out and various groups worked to find Michael.

During the search, it was discovered that Michael had been living behind the old Hilo Lanes. But when police tried to check on him, Michael was nowhere to be found.

But Steve did not give up hope.

When Steve and Michael’s father died, Steve wanted to tell his brother. In another effort to find Michael, Steve decided to reach out to the Hawaii Police Department in early October 2020 for help.

Police sent out information to the public through their website and on Facebook, asking for help in locating the long lost brother. Within three hours, they received a tip that Michael had been staying at an adult-foster care home in Puna. He had been there for about five months and was not able to care for himself due to his health ailments.

Hawaii police later learned that Michael had been in the state system for some time receiving care after his health had severely deteriorated. State courts even appointed Michael a guardian to care for him after being unable to locate his family.

“Michael has been reunited with his brother Steve at last.” said Officer Tyler Jelsma of the East Hawaiʻi Community Policing Section. Officer Jelsma praised the public for their efforts and contributions in helping reunite the two brothers at last.