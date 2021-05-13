Hawaii police renew request for information on murder of Washington woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are renewing a request for the public’s assistance in providing information on the murder of 41-year-old Smriti Saxena, whose body was found on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, along the shoreline of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach.

Police say Saxena was reported missing by her husband on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at approximately 11:20 p.m.

According to police, Saxena is of Bellevue, Washington. Her manner of death was revealed to be homicide after an autopsy was conducted, according to police, and officials are analyzing evidence while the investigation is ongoing.

Police say that a female body was located along the southern shoreline of ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2020. After an investigation, detectives confirmed the body was Saxena.

Saxena’s husband was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2020. He was later released from custody after conferring with prosecutors, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have seen or spoken to the Saxenas during this time, or who may have any information about the investigation, to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311 or detective Sheldon Nakamoto of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808)-326-4646 ext. 228, or via email at Sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.