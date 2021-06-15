Hawaii police release body camera footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police released body camera footage of the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 13, in Hilo.

The footage shows officers arriving at a home on Mokuhonua Lane as they responded to a call of a domestic incident.

An officer spots a gun and runs back outside shortly after entering the home. That is when the suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Santos, opened fire and shot more than two dozen rounds.

One of the officers returned fire and hit Santos, who later died.

Police said four firearms were recovered that did not belong to Santos, who was not allowed to own firearms be cause he was a convicted felon.

The incident remains under investigation, Hawaii police said.