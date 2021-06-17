Hawaii police provide update on Hilo officer-involved shooting

FILE – Still image from bodycam footage of the deadly officer-involved shooting in Hilo, Hawaii, June 13, 2021. (Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pathologist determined the suspect involved in a Hilo officer-involved shooting on Sunday, June 13, died due to a single gunshot wound to the left shoulder area, according to Hawaii police.

The suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Santos, allegedly began shooting at officers after they responded to a physical domestic call at a residence on Mokuhonua Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials said autopsies were performed on Santos and his 91-year-old grandfather on Tuesday, June 15. “Santos’ grandfather died from an acute heart attack which he suffered during the course of this incident,” Hawaii police said in an update on Thursday, June 17.

Hawaii County police released body camera footage of the incident on Tuesday.

“The suspect, Ryan Santos, emerged from the kitchen area with a rifle in hand aiming at the officers who began immediately retreating from the residence seeking cover. Santos began firing at the officers, yelling and swearing as they retreated. Santos exited the home and while on the front balcony continued firing at the officers,” said Police Chief Paul Ferreira in a news conference on Monday, June 14.

One of the responding officers returned fire during the incident with four to five shots and hit the suspect. The 34-year-old died at the scene, police said. A pathologist determined Santos’ cause of death was a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder area.

The final reports on the autopsies are pending toxicology results, according to Hawaii police.