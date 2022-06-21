HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department is reminding the public that you must secure and cover cargo when you are on the freeway.



Most of the litter that ends up on our roads is not thrown out on purpose, but instead comes from open-bed pickup trucks where belongings get blown out by the wind.

This is a potential road hazard and may even cause traffic collisions.



HPD reminds the public that whenever you are traveling with a loaded truck bed, trailer or roof rack, make sure to properly secure your load by:



– Tying down the load with rope or straps.



– Tying large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.



– Covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp (which is then tied down) or netting.

After tying down a load, double check to make sure that nothing can slide or fall out of your vehicle. Also check your car manual to make sure you are not overloading your vehicle.

According to Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-13231, the penalties for first-time violators of the law can expect a fine of $250 to $500.

A second violation, if cited within a year after the first, delivers a fine of between $500 and $750, plus suspension of the vehicle registration and/or license of the driver for at least five working days.