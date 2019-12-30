Hawaii police looking for missing teen girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Keaʻau girl who was reported missing.

Chasslyn Heu-Pacheco was last seen in Hawaiian Paradise Park on October 29, 2019.

She is described as a local female, 5-foot 2 inches, 120 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.