HILO (KHON2) – Hawaii Island police are searching for Manuel Subica of Keaau who is wanted on multiple warrants for his arrest.

Subica is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, a mustache and beard.

He is known to frequent the Keaau and Hilo areas. Subica is wanted on multiple warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police non-emergency number 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300 where anonymous tips can be given.