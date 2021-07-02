Hawaii police investigating drug-related chemical incident in Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are investigating after a report came in of unknown chemical materials at a condominium complex on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona on Wednesday, June 30.

Police said Kona officers were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the condo complex to conduct a welfare check.

Officers arrested two people on suspicion of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug once they arrived at the complex and investigated. The parties who were arrested have since been released pending further investigation, according to police, and the unit was cleared of all individuals.

The Hawaii Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Section was contacted to conduct a safety survey of the condo and officials said there is no threat to the community.

Police are conducting additional site surveys with help from the State Narcotics Enforcement Division to identify and mitigate potential hazards.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hawaii police Area II Vice Section detective Kelsey Kobayashi at (808)-326-4646 ext. 271, or email at Kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.