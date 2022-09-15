HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police responded to a burglary early morning on Thursday, Sept. 15 at a home on Kahakai Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

Captain Rio S. Amon-Wilkins with the Hawaii Police Department Criminal Investigation Division said, “Officers were able to contact the property owner or caretakers and determined that the residence was actually vacant and was being remodeled and no one was supposed to be there. No one had permission to be at the residence.”

Officers found several broken windows, but no one inside.

“Upon responding to the scene, officers, went to clear the residence and located a body of a female in the backyard area,” said Captain Amon-Wilkins. Police said the woman had injuries to her head and body.

Officers later found a man hiding behind a wall bordering the residence and arrested him for trespassing. Captain Amon-Wilkins said, “He is somebody that is known to police. Like I said, at this point he’s only been arrested for trespassing because he did not have permission to be on the property.”

Police said the man is believed to be in his mid-thirties and are still investigating his involvement. Again, he has only been arrested for trespassing at this time.