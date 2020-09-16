Hawaii police investigate fatal dirt biking incident

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On the Big Island, police are investigating an off-road incident that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Officials say on Sept. 14, a group of friends were riding dirt bikes in an area known as Sand Hill when one of the riders, identified as 20-year-old Duane Correa, went over a cliff and fell about 30 feet.

The victim’s brother attempted to help and also fell, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hawaii Fire Department airlifted both men and transported them to Hilo Medical Center, where Duane was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.

Police say the investigations have been classified as a Coroners Inquest and Public Accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non emergency line at 808-935-3111.

