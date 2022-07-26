HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police to receive the highest pay increase for first responders after their contract was finalized in arbitration Tuesday, that’s according to State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President, Robert Cavaco.

“We’re very excited,” Cavaco said.

It’s a good day for Hawaii police officers. The new contract gives police a more than 21% increase through 2025.

Cavaco couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.

“For the bargaining period with all the bargaining units, this is the highest awarded contract out of all of them,” Cavaco explained. “It’s the union’s case on making a strong argument on why officers should see an increase in pay, I think everybody’s happy.”

The contract runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025 with a yearly 5% increase in pay starting this year.

Each officer also gets a 2% bonus in July of 2024 and every three years officers receive a 4% step up in pay.

Cavaco added that officers will get retroactive pay.

That means that an officer with seven to nine years of service making $ 73,824 in 2021 would be making $85,460 by the end of the contract, not including their bonus and step up pay.

Council man Calvin Say said, the Honolulu City Council budget chair said they do have the funds to cover the new contract.

“We did set aside the monies that were requested,” Say said. “It is a 21.75% pay raise over a four year contract, which is exciting. But we do have the resources that will be able to carry us through the year 25.”

Say said it should help the department with recruiting and retention.

“It will make us very competitive with the other states that are competing for our officers also,” Say explained.

“So I’m very, very happy. I know that the officers are very happy. And it may even and it might make our job as far as with the police department much more easier in the area of recruitment, and also retention.”

Ultimately, Cavaco said this contract is about paying officers what they are worth.

“It’s talking about the increase in crime, talking about public safety and compensating our police officers for for what we’re worth and what the service that we provide to our community,” said Cavaco.