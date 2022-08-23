K9 Rory with his handler Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr. Second. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seven years of service and crime-busting, the Hawaii Police Department announced narcotics canine Rory has retired.

In 2015, the department acquired Rory when he was three years old from a California program that trains narcotics canines.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The floppy eared springer spaniel has helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.

“To an uneducated eye, Rory does not look like your typical narcotics police canine,” said Area II Vice Lt. Edwin Buyten. “He was one of our secret weapons.”

K9 Rory and his handler conducting narcotics training on a vehicle. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

K9 Rory with his handler Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr. Second. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

During Rory’s tenure, he was instrumental in the recovery of:

35 pounds of methamphetamine

Two pounds of heroin

Three pounds of cocaine

20 pounds of marijuana

More than $500,000 United States currency

Buyten said Rory is now 10 years old and while he still has a lot of spunk, age and health were considerations in his retirement.

“We want him to have a good quality of life in his retirement,” said Buyten.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Rory retired on Aug. 5 and now enjoys his retirement living with the family of his most recent handler Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr.