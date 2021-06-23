Hawaii Police Department receives new AEDs through generous donation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Big Island, the Hawaii Police Department received a donation from the Max and Yetta Karasik Family Foundation of 20 new automated external defibrillators. The donation comes with training pads, cases and a 4-year maintenance plan, valued at more than $34,000.

The department received approval from the County Council to accept the donation.

“Hawaii Police Department appreciates the generous donation of AEDs as it will provide valuable tools for our officers as they continue to assist our community,” said Hawaii Police Department Chief Paul Ferreira.

AED’s will be distributed to officers island wide.