Hawaii Police Department opens coroner’s inquest into Kona death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Police Department have opened a coroner’s inquest into a death that occurred in Kona last week.

On Friday, April 30, at approximately 1:16 p.m., Kona Patrol and Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) officers responded to a call at the Kailua Pier of a man needing medical attention.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel transported the man to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is being classified as a coroner’s inquest. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim’s name is not being released pending positive identification and contact with next of kin.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call Detective Ray Fukada at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281, via email at ray.fukada@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.