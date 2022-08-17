HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is looking for qualified people who are interested to serve the Island of Hawaii.

Recruitment will be open from Sunday, Aug. 21 until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Hawaii Island Police Departments’ starting salary is $65,652 for police officers I.

They get benefits like paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, military leave, health insurance and more.

Those who are interested must meet the following requirements:

Graduated from high school or obtained a GED.

Knowledge of grammar, spelling, and word usage.

Possess a valid driver’s license.

Be at least 20 years of age at the time of filing, and at least 21 years of age by the time of graduation from the Police Academy.

Be qualified to carry and/or possess firearms or ammunition in accordance with state and federal laws.

Must not have any misdemeanor or felony domestic violence convictions.

Meet the health and physical condition standards deemed necessary and proper to perform the essential functions of the position with or without reasonable accommodations, such as have a correct ratio of weight to height; possess good eyesight and good physical condition and agility according to standards set by the County of Hawai‘i.

After you meet the minimum requirements you still have to pass a written test, physical agility test, strongest background check, polygraph examination, psychological test, formal interview, medical clearance and drug screening.

Academy training will take six months followed by four months of field training.

If you would like to apply, head over to their website and create an account.