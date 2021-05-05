Hawaii Police Department launches website to solve cold cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Finding killers and bringing justice to victims.

That is the goal of KHON2’s series that highlights some of Hawaii’s unsolved murders, but police can not do it without help from the public.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Hawaii County Police Department just launched a website that is dedicated to solving these cold cases, where the public can sumbit a tip.

KHON2 recently worked with the Department to shed light on the murders of Sean Burgado, Bradley Bussewits and Lynn Ebisuzaki, but there are more cases that still need solving.

Click here to visit the Hawaii County Police Department’s unsolved homicides website.