Hawaii Police Department arrests two men in Kona for manslaughter

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fight between three men turned deadly in Kailua-Kona on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Police say two men are behind bars for manslaughter in connection with the death of their roommate.

Police went to a vacation home on Walua Road.

They found a 30-year-old man unresponsive at 2:09 a.m.

He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say an argument between the three men escalated and turned physical.

Police did not provide further details of how the victim died.

