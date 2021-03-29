Hawaii Police Department arrests two men in Kona for manslaughter

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fight between three men turned deadly in Kailua-Kona on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Police say two men are behind bars for manslaughter in connection with the death of their roommate.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Police went to a vacation home on Walua Road.

They found a 30-year-old man unresponsive at 2:09 a.m.

He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say an argument between the three men escalated and turned physical.

Police did not provide further details of how the victim died.