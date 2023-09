HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County police confirmed an officer involved shooting Saturday.

Police are still gathering information at the moment and an investigation is underway. The location of the incident is currently unknown.

A press conference will be held tonight with details to follow.

Chief Ben Moszkowicz of the Hawaii County Police Department updated KHON2 by adding the officers are okay.