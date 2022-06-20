HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police Chief Paul Ferreira has formally announced on Friday, June 17 to the Hawai‘i County Police Commission that he will retire.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news



Chief Ferreira joined the department 40 years ago in July 1982 where he started his career as a patrol officer and then as a detective. After several other positions, Ferreira served as deputy chief until December 2016, when he was selected by the Police Commission to serve as police chief.

“I informed the Hawaii Police Commission and Mayor Roth on Friday that I submitted my application to the State Employee’s Retirements System (ERS) to be effective September 1, 2022,” said Chief Ferreira.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page



“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief since December 2016 in what I know to be the finest police department in the nation, primarily because it is staffed with the finest men and women in Hawai`i,” said the Chief in an internal memo to staff.

Chief Ferreira stated the department is not involved in the selection process of the next chief.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

All questions regarding the selection process for the police chief position can call the Hawai`i County Police Commission at (808) 932-2950.