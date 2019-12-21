Hawaii police charge man accused of arson in Volcano

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested and charged the suspect wanted in connection with an arson investigation that happened on November 17, 2019, in the Volcano Golf & Country Club subdivision, in Volcano.

After conferring with Hawaii County prosecutors, at 1:15 p.m. Friday, December 20, detectives charged 32-year-old Justin Michael Bardwell with second-degree arson.

The charge against Bardwell stems from an incident on November 17, 2019 in the Volcano Golf & Country Club subdivision, in Volcano, where a vacation rental was broken into, vandalized and set ablaze. HFD personnel responded and were able to extinguish the fire and minimize damage to the residence; however, many of the contents were destroyed. Police detectives also responded to the scene and during the course of the investigation identified Bardwell as the suspect. He remained at large until his arrest today at the Old Kona Airport Park in Kailua-Kona.

Bardwell is currently being held on $10,000.00 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, December 23, in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2378, or via email at kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.