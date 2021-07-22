Hawaii police charge Kamuela man on suspicion of terroristic threatening, assaulting 3 officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police said 37-year-old Pieter Colson, of Kamuela was arrested and charged on suspicion of terroristic threatening, assaulting three police officers and other felony offenses.

Officials said the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Monday, July 19, in a residential subdivision near Kohala Mountain Road in Kamuela.

Around 7:50 p.m. on July 19, Colson allegedly verbally threatened a 58-year-old woman before he drove off in a blue Jeep, according to police. An 18-year-old woman reported shortly later that she was followed and harassed by Colson — in the same blue Jeep — while she was driving.

Colson and the Jeep were later located by North Kohala patrol officers at Kawaihae Harbor. Police said Colson resisted arrest while officers were trying to take him into custody for the reported terroristic threatening and harassment offenses.

According to police, Colson assaulted the three responding officers and then fled on foot. A group of good Samaritans who assisted the officers were unsuccessful at keeping him in place, police said.

Colson was located and apprehended on Tuesday, July 20, by South Kohala patrol officers on Kohala Mountain Road.

Police charged Colson with second-degree terroristic threatening, harassment by stalking, resisting arrest, two counts of first-degree assault of a police officer and one count of second-degree assault of a police officer on Wednesday, July 21. His bail was set at $6,500, police said.

Colson was being held at the Kealakehe Police Station and made his first court appearance in Kona District Court on Thursday, July 22.