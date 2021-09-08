Hawaii police charge Hilo woman with multiple offenses after 3-car collision leaves 1 critically hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police charged 19-year-old Ariana Kahalioumi-Santos, of Hilo, in connection to several offenses after a three-vehicle collision left a woman in critical condition on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to police, Kahalioumi-Santos was charged on Saturday, Sept. 4, with first-degree negligent injury, third-degree promoting a detrimental drug, driving under the influence (OVUII), driving after getting a license suspended or revoked due to OVUII, reckless driving and no motor vehicle insurance.

Police reported Kahalioumi-Santos was driving a 2003 Acura RSX around 10:34 p.m. when she apparently rear-ended a 2009 Hyundai Accent at an intersection near Highway 11 and Kipimana Street. The 2009 Hyundai was then pushed into a 2017 Chevy SUV, creating a three-vehicle collision.

A 40-year-old Kea‘au woman who was driving the Hyundai was transported to Hilo Medical Center and then taken to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition, police said.

Both Kahalioumi-Santos and the 66-year-old woman in the Chevy SUV were not injured.

“We are continuing to step up efforts to provide safe roads and make sure people drive safe. Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to please drive responsibly, wear your seatbelt, buckle up your children, and don’t take the chance of drinking and driving, it’s just not worth it.” Sgt. Jeremy Riddle, East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit

Hawaii police arrested Kahalioumi-Santos on the scene on suspicion of not having car insurance, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence. She was transported to the Hilo police station, police reported, and officials allegedly found liquor containers and marijuana in her vehicle.

Kahalioumi-Santos’ bail was set at $8,050 and she appeared in Hilo District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, police reported.

According to police, there have been 739 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 15.7% increase from the same time in 2020.

Anyone who witnessed a collision or has information about this incident should contact officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.