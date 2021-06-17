Hawaii police charge Captain Cook man in connection to murder, arson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police charged 27-year-old Loane Asagra, of Captain Cook in connection to second-degree murder and arson on Thursday, June 17, after a man was found lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds at Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road on Tuesday, May 25.

The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Joey Richmond, of Kailua-Kona.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 25, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground at Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, also known as “End of the World.”

An autopsy confirmed that Richmond died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body and detectives also determined the vehicle Richmond was operating had been removed from the crime scene.

According to Hawaii police, the vehicle was located on Wednesday, May 26, down an embankement on Keala O Keawe Road. Officials said the vehicle had been burned.

Asagra was arrested on an outstanding warrant on suspicion of second-degree murder on Wednesday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was charged on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. after detectives conferred with County prosecutors.

Asagra remains in custody on $550,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday, June 18.