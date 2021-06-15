Hawaii police asking for information on fatal Puna moped crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are asking for witnesses to come forward with information on a fatal moped crash that occurred on Monday, June 14, on Government Beach Road near Papaya Farms Road in Puna.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Monday and resulted in the death of 49-year-old Fawn Jost, of Pahoa.

Police said that a 2016 Kymoco moped was traveling north on Government Beach Road just north of Papaya Farms Road at 5:08 p.m. when it veered off the left shoulder, struck a tree and fell into a 4-foot ditch.

Jost suffered severe head trauma as a result of the crash, according to police, was unresponsive and later transported to Hilo Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. Monday and an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, June 15.

Police are awaiting toxicology results before determining the exact cause of Jost’s death.

Authorities are investigating to determine if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Blayne Matsui at (808)-961-2339 or via email at Blayne.Matsui@HawaiiCounty.gov.