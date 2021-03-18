Hawaii police arrest, charge Puna man on suspicion of threatening woman with speargun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island charged 32-year-old Zodice Madeyski Jr., of Puna on suspicion of felony abuse and other charges on Tuesday, March 16, after Madeyski allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a speargun at a residence in Ainaloa on Monday, March 15.

Officials said, the woman locked herself within the Ainaloa residence with three children after her ex-husband, Madeyski, had reportedly been drinking and locked himself out.

According to police, Madeyski allegedly stood outside a glass door while holding a speargun and machete after being locked out. Madeyski then reportedly made threatening hand gestures before punching his way through the door, police said.

The woman retreated to a bedroom and locked herself in again, according to police, before Madeyski allegedly broke through the bedroom door and punched her in the neck and face.

The victim and three children then retreated to a bathroom and locked themselves in when police arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Officers heard a woman yelling for help upon arrival and saw a man — later identified as Madeyski — allegedly exit the residence.

Detectives charged Madeyski Tuesday with assault, terroristic threatening, abuse of a family or household member, violation of an order for protection and criminal property damage.

Madeyski’s bail has been set at $33,000.