KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police need the public’s help for an investigation involving a theft that happened sometime between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
According to the Hawaii Police Department, a 2003 orange NPK hydraulic hammer, model E210, was taken from a construction site near the 75-5900 block of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. Officials say that the hammer weighs around 600 to 700 pounds.
Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact Officer Adam Guzman at (808) 935-3311 or at Adam.Guzman@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii police are searching for a construction hammer in a theft case
- DOH looking to boost COVID case investigators
- ‘Heart to Heart’ Mother/Daughter Talks About Domestic Violence
- Senior at Kamehameha School encourages young adults to vote
- Kupuna Life: Lanakila senior center goes digital, hundreds are taking classes online