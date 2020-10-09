Hawaii police are searching for a construction hammer in a theft case

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police need the public’s help for an investigation involving a theft that happened sometime between Sept. 18 and Sept. 21.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, a 2003 orange NPK hydraulic hammer, model E210, was taken from a construction site near the 75-5900 block of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. Officials say that the hammer weighs around 600 to 700 pounds.

Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact Officer Adam Guzman at (808) 935-3311 or at Adam.Guzman@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

