HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mike Coots is a shark photographer and conservationist, though his road to shark advocacy started with one major event when he was a teenager.

“Yeah, I was born and raised on Kauai, loved the ocean from an early age. Went surfing with my friends when I was 18, paddled out like any other morning and a tiger shark came up out of nowhere, completely blindsided, grabbed onto both my legs. I didn’t feel any pain whatsoever. It felt almost like I was watching it happen to somebody else, like an out-of-body experience, in a way,” Coots recalls. “I felt an incredible amount of pressure. It grabbed my legs, I punched it a few times in the nose and it let go. Let go. That pressure was released. I got back on my board and started paddling in and I looked over my shoulder thinking it was a shark finishing me off and it was my leg severed right off.”

Prior to his meeting with the shark, Coots felt indifferent towards sharks, having spent most days in the ocean. After the attack, he said he had no animosity, instead realizing that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

He did a lot of research after he lost his leg and came to understand the importance of sharks in the marine ecosystem. After that, he made it his mission to advocate for the creatures.

He spoke to KHON2’s Chris Latronic before they suited up to dive with tiger sharks.