Hawaii photographer caught in the middle of deadly US Capitol riot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kent Nishimura’s career has taken him across the country. The Roosevelt and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate started at the University’s student newspaper, “Ka Leo.” He is now a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times, and although he has covered wildfires and protests, he never would have imagined being caught in the middle of a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Assigned to cover the certification process of then President-Elect Biden, Nishimura started his day capturing the pro-Trump rally and its thousands of supporters.

His journalistic instincts kicked in as they made their way to the Capitol

“And I saw that they were kind of pushing past all the barriers and all the fencing that was up,” says Kent Nishimura.

“I decided this was it. I was already wearing body armor which I had concealed under my jacket,” he said. “I threw my gas mask on, I threw my helmet on and just kind of pushed forward into the crowd.”

Nishimura was stuck in the middle of the swarm of rioters as they infiltrated the building.

“They were chanting our house, get them, a lot of redirect was being chanted,” says Nishimura.

“And then the strangest thing kind of happened. They all pulled out their phones and started to take selfies of themselves. I thought, wow this is really weird, continued to taking pictures, and continued to make threat assessments to make sure that if things did go sideways, I’d be able to get out in time.”

Nishimura said, he knew he was in a dangerous situation — but he had a job to do.

“At that moment, I just, I just knew that I needed to be closer and upfront to the action in order to record what could potentially at the time be a very historic moment,” says Nishimura.

The images that Nishimura captured will last forever.

“As photographers, we’re tasked with seeing a situation for what it is,” says Nishimura.

“Throughout history, a lot of photography has been used to change public opinion about things that have been happening. It helps people who are physically or geographically removed feel like they’re present.”

Nishimura says, he walked away from that experience truly understanding the importance of being well prepared and adapting to a situation.

To see more of Kent Nishimura’s work, click here.